Patrick Penn CRT

State Representative Patrick Penn (R) speaks at a Derby Republican Women’s meeting in October on “The Genesis and Perils of Cultural Marxism via CRT." 

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

Patrick Penn calls himself the only Black conservative elected in the state of Kansas. But more importantly to Penn, he defines himself as a Christian. Within those definitions is the lens that he uses as he analyzes the motives in critical race theory (CRT). Penn says the forces of CRT are at play right now in Kansas and are trying to accentuate what divides us rather than what unites us.

Penn speaks publicly on the subject, including a recent presentation at a Derby Republican Women’s meeting. He is interested in helping others understand what it all means and says the words and concepts are foreign to many people.

0
0
0
0
0