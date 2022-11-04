Patrick Penn calls himself the only Black conservative elected in the state of Kansas. But more importantly to Penn, he defines himself as a Christian. Within those definitions is the lens that he uses as he analyzes the motives in critical race theory (CRT). Penn says the forces of CRT are at play right now in Kansas and are trying to accentuate what divides us rather than what unites us.
Penn speaks publicly on the subject, including a recent presentation at a Derby Republican Women’s meeting. He is interested in helping others understand what it all means and says the words and concepts are foreign to many people.
“I’m teaching them to read or how to do grammar through the lens of wokeness,” Penn said.
Currently, Penn serves as a state representative for the 85th District, which covers parts of northeast Wichita and Butler County. From the age of 3 until he graduated from high school, he grew up in foster homes with a variety of parents of different ethnic backgrounds.
“I grew up a preacher’s kid in foster care and was always in and out of church, no matter what foster home I was in,” he said.
Penn, a 20-year U.S. Army veteran, has a wife who served in the Air Force and the two are raising four children. Penn also has a degree in sociology and criminology and has worked at Textron Defense as a program manager.
Penn says issues surrounding CRT, wokeism, diversity, equity and inclusion were happening and even on the ramp-up in the Army before he retired in 2017. He says he noticed it started coming to a head, as far as infiltrating into schools, in the last couple of years.
“Cultural Marxism was on the march in early 2021 and was really starting to gain steam in other pockets of American society,” Penn explained.
As a member of the K-12 Budget Committee he realized the ideologies were in Kansas, especially in schools, when he heard some of the testimony on various bills and what his colleagues across the aisle were pushing with consistency.
“They were using all the same talking points. How probable is it that everybody, from a certain mind, says the exact same wording and tries to use the exact same attack points?”
Penn says he originally called it bowing to the altar of political correctness, but saw that was not necessarily what it was.
About the time he was pushing to do something to deter wokeism, CRT and more, he was exposed to a book by Pastor Voddie Baucham called “Fault Lines.” He says that directed him to the source of a number of books from many authors and proponents of the philosophies found in thoughts or reasons for social change today.
One of those books, by German philosopher George Wilhelm Hegel, outlines a philosophy Hegel founded called the Hegelian Dialect, something Penn had studied in college.
It centers on taking an issue (thesis) and creating a conflicting idea (antithesis) of that issue to ultimately develop a new synthesis, theory or idea – and you can never go back to where you were. This process or theory is something Penn sees being incorporated into defining current social issues, including everything from gender to sexual orientation and race.
Penn indicated that proponents of these radical beliefs are trying to make changes in society, bit by bit. He describes the process by using an analogy of how you might make white paint black.
“You have a can of black paint and a can of white paint. How do you get that can of white paint to become black? You take black and dump it in. From the Hegel viewpoint, the way you do it is through incrementalism or drop by drop. And you never have black or white paint again.”
Penn explains that Karl Marx took the Hegelian Dialect and came up with the conflict theory to socialism. Marx said that if you keep people from their history they are easily controlled. Penn points out examples of that which have shown up in our country recently.
With the advent of COVID, Penn says more parents were able to peel back and see what their kids are learning. Parents are taking note that the focus on CRT, inclusion and diversity has become extremely concerning to more and more people.
Sometimes people come to Penn’s presentations who are adversarial. He says they may leave with food for thought. He talks about a professor from Wichita State University that came to a presentation “loaded for bear” and ready to go after him. After it was over, the professor said he couldn’t argue with anything but didn’t necessarily agree with his agenda.
– This is part one of a series on social issue awareness.