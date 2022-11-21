This is part two of a series on critical race theory. Patrick Penn spoke to the Derby Republican Women’s group on critical race theory and its divisiveness.
State Representative Patrick Penn says those who are the legal proponents of critical race theory (CRT) will call it a legal theory that is so elevated that most people can’t possibly understand what it is. In fact, he says they might say it’s up to your interpretation.
However one defines it, Penn says it is something that is dividing this country.
Penn, who easily won re-election to the 85th District seat in the Kansas House of Representatives – covering northeast Wichita and part of Butler County – has spent recent years studying the roots of CRT.
An Army veteran with degrees in sociology and criminology, Penn felt when elements of CRT became apparent within our country’s education system it was time to better understand it.
He spent time reading multiple books from proponents and opponents of CRT, as well as writings from historical philosophers who put the idea of Karl Marx’s cultural Marxism theory in motion.
Penn points to the 1619 Project as something that is attempting to rewrite history, which he says is an element of Marxism. The 1619 project is a series of multiple long articles published by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, which is attempting to reframe American history. Penn says the writings, among other things, define the year 1619 as the date the country was founded with the advent of Black Americans and slavery, not July 4, 1776.
The California Department of Education announced they were adding the 1619 Project to the state curriculum. In 2020, President Donald Trump noted that if that was true, federal funding would be withheld from the state’s schools. Trump later announced the 1776 Commission, with the purpose to develop a patriotic curriculum. In his first day in office, the commission was terminated by President Biden.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis passed a bill in 2021 that would bar any teaching of CRT, which included any materials from the 1619 Project.
Penn calls elements of CRT “the new race religion.” As an example, he uses the idea that people today, who never had slaves or never were slaves, are expected to bow down or apologize now for something they had nothing to do with.
“In this new religion, they would say some have no value except for identity or the competency that you are. If you are Black, you have more value than white,” Penn said.
In relation to the conversion theory, Penn says the belief is that the only reason you would help out a minority is for your own good or financial benefit.
“With the tenants of CRT, everything is racism. Racism is the normal state of being; that is how life is lived,” he said.
How people see themselves is one of the problems in the socioeconomic strata, Penn said.
“No matter whether someone is Black or white, they can consider themselves poor. That makes themselves susceptible to covetous thought. If someone has more than I do and I don’t appreciate what I do have, I won’t work harder for it,” Penn explained.
Penn pointed out one reason CRT may be at a higher level now is because of the advent of technology and the attitude of the media and social media. He says many of the proponents of CRT control these forums and are trying to influence public opinion with a narrative they want to propagate.
Penn says that in order to curb the ideas of CRT, people have to make a decision to be more intentional about how to be united and not divided.
“If we can start from the point that things happened in the past, understand that and talk about what truly came out of that because we went through that, it is a start,” he said.
He compares it to going to the gym to work out by saying, “You’re going to go through some pain but you are going to come out stronger.”
Penn says people need to stand up and say what they believe in as a community and these are the things that can bind the country. These are the things that are truth, Penn says.
He says today Martin Luther King Jr. would have been excommunicated from the woke church because he didn’t believe in the separation of races. Or for the cardinal sin of saying people can be better than their past.
“If you look at things through the lens that everything is racist,” Penn said, “and therefore nothing can ever come of it, then what are you pushing? You’re just pushing division.”