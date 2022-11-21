Critical race theory

Critical race theory has been a topic of concern for many across the country and in Derby. The topic produces opinions that clash in many areas, including the actual definition of it.

 COURTESY

This is part two of a series on critical race theory. Patrick Penn spoke to the Derby Republican Womens group on critical race theory and its divisiveness.

State Representative Patrick Penn says those who are the legal proponents of critical race theory (CRT) will call it a legal theory that is so elevated that most people can’t possibly understand what it is. In fact, he says they might say it’s up to your interpretation. 

Patrick Penn

State Rep. Patrick Penn, District 85
1
0
0
0
0