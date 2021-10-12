TOPEKA – Kansas House Majority Whip Blake Carpenter (R-Derby) announced he will not attend the 2022 legislative session due to military orders as an officer of the United States Air Force in the Kansas Air National Guard.
Since 1941, Kansas law (KSA 73-213 through KSA 73-219) has allowed members of the military who are elected officials to have temporary replacements until they return from duty.
Precinct committeemen and women will hold a special election in the coming months to select Carpenter’s temporary replacement, though Rep. Carpenter noted he intends to resume his duties in the Legislature on behalf of District 81 once his military duties are fulfilled – recently filing for re-election in 2022.