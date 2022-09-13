The State Objections board recently voted against a case for the removal of candidate Leah Howell (R-Kan.) from the ballot for Kansas House District 82 in the upcoming general election.
An objection was filed by her opponent on the ballot, Misti Hobbs (D-Kan.), based on Howell reportedly not moving into District 82 before filing to run for office. Howell had previously served in House District 81 on an interim basis. Upon the conclusion of that service, Howell moved to District 82 to run for office there.