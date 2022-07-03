The Derby City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the sales of STAR bonds for the latest project development – featuring a manmade lagoon, aquatic park, hotel and more – at its most recent meeting on June 28.
Going into the sale, the city set a max principal amount of $36 million and 6.75% interest rate. The purchase contract with Crews & Associates – who also purchased the 2017 bond series – that was adopted was for a principle of $35.2 million and 5.419% interest rate.
According to bond counsel, Crews anticipates the 2022 bond series being paid off within 10 years, a “very good result for the city.”
Funds will be available to go toward the project as of July 21.