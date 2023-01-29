Following recommendation of approval from the Planning Commission, a zone change request within the STAR bond district came before the Derby City Council for final action at its Jan. 24 meeting.
The request was to change the site of the STAR bond project’s final phase – northeast of the Tall Tree/Rock Road intersection – from R-1 (single-family residential) to B-3 (general business). The council voted unanimously to approve the request.
With the zone change, final phase development of the lagoon, hotel, glamping site and more will be allowed to proceed. City Planner Scott Knebel also pointed out that certain special uses (glamping, aerial park, etc.) will require exceptions and site plans – allowing further review in the development process.
“There’s a lot of work yet to do, but this is the very first step in the process as it relates to planning and zoning for this particular project,” Knebel said.
Development on the individual pieces – with separate contractors – of the final phase project can start to move forward with the zone change. However, seeing the new location of the planned BMX park council member Rocky Cornejo had some questions about how that piece “can go away and get changed.”
Cornejo referenced the initial project the BMX park was attached to, along with a rock-climbing facility, being developed by the RoKC group out of Kansas City. That STAR bond project was initially approved to be developed just east of Rock Regional Hospital, but City Manager Kiel Mangus noted the nature of STAR bond districts allows for drastic shifts like the one Cornejo brought up at the meeting.
“We amended our STAR bond phase to include a climbing and BMX component. They still have to meet those requirements. Where they meet them and how they meet them, they have flexibility to do that but they still have to meet them,” Mangus said. “Personally, I like it because it makes it more of a true entertainment complex. It’s not like a separate thing.”
Mangus also reported that the previous developer hit some issues during the pandemic that forced it to move off the project. Given it was officially amended into the STAR bond project, that left Derby Destination Development’s Rick Worner having to shift gears and find a new partner developer.
Imagine Hospitality (the group behind the hotel in the final phase) quickly became interested in taking over the rock-climbing/BMX development. Ultimately, that led to the shift for both elements to be included in the final phase project site near Tall Tree and Rock.
Given the public saw the original proposal, one that has changed drastically before final development, Cornejo saw some issues within the process.
“I don’t like being told we’re doing one thing then we’re doing something else, and I get we amended it,” Cornejo said. “Going forward, that’s things that I think need to stop.”
Typically, with a private investor, Mangus noted there may be 7,000 changes before the project is brought before the city for final approval. The public nature of the STAR bond process, he noted, makes the constant change that is part of the development process more visible.
Mangus also pointed out that even with the new location of the rock-climbing facility and BMX park, the new developers are trying to keep in meeting with some of the issues brought up by neighboring residents.
Additionally, with the pieces connecting to current STAR bond features (i.e., The Sandbox), Mayor Randy White also noted his support for the new layout. And with the state as the primary financial driver of STAR bond projects, he sees their sign-off as a good endorsement.
“If they’re comfortable, I’m comfortable,” White said.
Other questions raised, like that of council member Chris Unkel, touched on what pieces of infrastructure are not eligible for STAR bond funding. Knebel noted that would include any pieces outside of the district.
While there is $4.6 million included for sanitary sewer upgrades in the planned final phase area, what the city would eventually have to address is additional connections to the north and south for future development (like housing projects at 55th and Rock).