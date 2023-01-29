STAR Zone Change

The new placement of the rock-climbing and BMX park in the STAR bond final phase project site raised some discussion by the city council before it ultimately approved a zone change for the area at its Jan. 24 meeting.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Following recommendation of approval from the Planning Commission, a zone change request within the STAR bond district came before the Derby City Council for final action at its Jan. 24 meeting. 

The request was to change the site of the STAR bond project’s final phase – northeast of the Tall Tree/Rock Road intersection – from R-1 (single-family residential) to B-3 (general business). The council voted unanimously to approve the request.

