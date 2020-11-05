This is the second story in a series looking at the creation and development of Derby’s STAR bond district.
From a financial standpoint, the state’s Sales Tax and Revenue (STAR) bond projects are set up to essentially pay for their own development. The tool allows Kansas municipalities to issue bonds “to finance the development of major commercial, entertainment and tourism projects,” which are then paid off through the sales tax revenue generated by the development.
“Essentially, the state law is set up to where the city has to set up the district, make your boundaries on the district as to where you want to collect the sales taxes at and capture those,” said Derby City Manager Kathy Sexton. “You’re not raising sales taxes, you’re just capturing them for the bonds. Then, you approve the actual projects, and then you start that process so then you issue the bonds.”
Tourist attractions
While there are a few more wrinkles, once a STAR bond district is established (like Derby did in 2015), such bonds can then be issued to make payments for development of tourism attractions, infrastructure improvements, etc.
STAR bonds issued through the Kansas Department of Commerce are intended to assist in the development of major entertainment or tourism destinations in the state. In metropolitan areas, those bonds can only be used for projects with an anticipated capital investment of at least $50 million.
In rural areas, though, there is no specific financial threshold on STAR bond projects – just the mere requirement bonds be issued for a project of major regional or statewide significance.
“Derby’s STAR bond project is tiny financially compared to most other STAR bond projects,” Sexton said. “The numbers we’re talking about here, with our first bond at $20 million and our second one at $14 million, are small.”
Location, location, location
Projects chosen for development are fully left up to the city. Once approved, STAR bonds are issued to fund the development. Then, based on decisions made at the onset of the STAR bond project, additional sales tax revenue collected is used to make payment.
At the formation of the STAR bond district, Sexton noted a baseline ($5.1 million) was set. Annually, once sales tax is collected, the numbers are reviewed pertaining to the STAR bond district and however much is collected over that baseline can be used for STAR bond payments. Only the additional revenue from within those district boundaries – which stretches from the northeast water tower to the intersection of Meadowlark and Rock Road in Derby – can go toward those bonds.
“The idea is the more attractions the more people, the more people the more purchases in that district and then those additional taxes off those additional purchases – overnight stays at the hotel – those additional revenues are what’s going to pay off the bonds,” Sexton said.
While the initial STAR bond issued for the Field Station: Dinosaurs project was a 20-year bond, Sexton noted projections from sales tax revenues show the city will not be paying off the bond for that long.
Reports from the city show more than $1.5 million in sales tax revenue being collected over the baseline since the year the first bond was issued – with $6.5 million and $5.7 million being generated in 2018 and 2019, respectively. That projects for the bond to be paid off in eight to nine years, rather than 20.
State aid
Most of that revenue collected is derived from the state sales tax, but a local match is required, which Derby puts up in the form of its portion of the county sales tax as well as the transient guest tax.
Compared to other city development projects, the STAR bond financial breakdown is a vastly different ratio. With Decarsky Park, for example, Sexton noted there is no state funding. It is all local, being a mix between property taxes and specially levied taxes (i.e., the Derby Difference Sales Tax). The differences in those funding formulas help illustrate the true impact of STAR bond projects.
“That’s one of the things that makes the STAR bond law a unique economic development tool because cities have the ability to partner with the state and the state actually takes a financial interest in promoting the growth of destination attractions,” Sexton said. “Without that state sales tax money, there’s no way hardly any of the STAR bond projects in our state would have been able to have been funded.”
Mutually beneficial
While the revenue generated from the STAR bond district is solely geared toward financing tourism projects, there is a symbiotic relationship of sorts for other businesses developed in the district.
As Sexton put it, “a rising tide raises all boats,” which is the principle behind the non-tourism development in the district. If the STAR bond projects bring in the visitors they are intended for, then that is seen as a benefit to all businesses in the district – with more than 50 opening in the district since its development.
“Of course the whole point of the program is to foster tourism and related retail spending,” Sexton said. “Derby has a little bit of a unique district, too. We have a district that is in, among and beside a growing community with a growing retail sectors, so I do think that for us what developers look for is traffic counts and they look for neighbors. Restaurants like to be by other restaurants. Restaurants like to be by attractions.”
Seen as a win-win-win, Sexton is optimistic the next round of STAR bond projects approved in 2020 will be as fruitful for city development as the first. Currently, there are 94 acres remaining within the STAR bond district that are available for development.