The Derby City Council will hold a special meeting May 28 specifically to address further development of the STAR bond project.
Expanding on the original project plan that featured the creation of Field Station: Dinosaurs, as well as the recently approved Derby Sports Zone (the first amendment to the STAR bond project), Derby Destination Development LLC will present a second amendment to the council on Thursday. The proposed amendment would include the addition of an indoor rock-climbing gym and outdoor covered BMX park on the north tract of the STAR bond district, to the east of Field Station: Dinosaurs. Installation of said features is in line with the original project plan to create “other family recreational tourism activities.”
Further details of the second amendment to the STAR bond project, including feasibility, estimated costs and additional features, will be discussed at the special council meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 28 at Derby City Hall.