The Derby City Council will review a proposed amendment to the city’s STAR bond project plan and development agreement at its next scheduled meeting on May 10 at City Hall.
Originally slated for review in December 2021, a medical emergency delayed a presentation from representatives with Derby Destination Development. Upon return, developers are bringing back a slightly modified plan.
Development proposed will still include a public access lagoon, hotel and glamping site, but the layout has shifted and proposed costs have decreased. Most notably, the apartments included in the proposed plan have been moved to the north side of the site, away from residential housing as previously presented.
Additionally, the previously approved ROKC Derby rock climbing facility is being slated for development farther south as a neighbor to the proposed outdoor adventure sports complex, with the restaurant/commercial development pads included in the previous amendment moving to the north by Rock Regional Hospital.
Financial requests associated with the proposed project have also shifted, with developers now requesting approximately $32.25 million in new STAR bonds (as compared to $41.8 million previously). The project would include an approximate total of $130.37 million in new capital investment as well, versus the $166.2 million originally proposed.
With a public hearing scheduled on the proposed amendment, there will be a period for public comment. Those wishing to speak can contact City Clerk Lynn Ciarleglio at cityclerk@derbyweb.com or 788-3132 with any additional questions.