The public hearing for the proposed final phase of the Derby STAR bond project will be rescheduled to a future Derby City Council meeting. The hearing was originally scheduled for Dec. 14, but that meeting was recessed due to a medical emergency.
Derby Destination Development has requested withdrawal of the proposal and cancellation of the public hearing from consideration when the meeting is resumed at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28.
A new public hearing will be scheduled for a future city council meeting in 2022. Notice of the public hearing will be published and announced on the city’s website in accordance with state law.
Individuals wishing to provide feedback to the city council on the proposal may do one of the following:
- Speak at the public hearing once rescheduled. Comments are limited to five minutes.
- Email the city council prior to the meeting. Visit DerbyKS.com/council and click on the “email the entire city council” link in the right-hand column.
- Provide a letter that can be read at the public hearing. Email comments to cityclerk@derbyweb.com.
For any further questions on the public hearing, call 788-3132.