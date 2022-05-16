It’s official. Beach season will be coming to Derby, as the City Council voted unanimously (8-0) to approve the proposed final phase of the STAR bond project – including a man-made, public access lagoon – at its May 10 meeting.
With adoption of amendments to the STAR bond financing project plan and development agreement, the path was cleared for Derby Destination Development to move forward with a proposal to develop a lagoon and indoor water park, hotel, glamping site and more. Included amenities will primarily be located on a site directly northeast of the Derby Target store (near the intersection of Tall Tree and Rock Road).
“I sincerely think we put together the best project for this site that is possible,” said Derby Destination Development attorney Marc Abbott.
Bells and whistles
Among the attractions in the planned project are an outdoor adventure sports complex (including the 1.5- to 3-acre lagoon and indoor, heated water park), aerial park, 300 apartment units, 150-room hotel, 6-acre glamping site, 50 senior residential living units and a steakhouse.
The lagoon – the central feature of the project – will allow for multiple aquatic activities including scuba diving, wind surfing, snorkeling, paddle boarding and more. While there was discussion of an outdoor portion being heated year-round as well, Abbott reported that element was cost prohibitive and limited to the indoor park in the final development plan.
Proposed features of the aerial park will include zip-lines, tight ropes, cargo nets and more, while the glamping (glamorous camping) site will feature 40 upscale units and on-site clubhouse, while also offering reduced-fee access to the neighboring lagoon.
Developer Rick Worner also noted he has a signed order of intent with a local restaurant company that owns Deano’s, Oak and Pie, and Hangar One in Wichita to help bring in the steakhouse element.
“All of these components we are describing are obligations in the development agreement that we have with the city,” Abbott said.
Given the delays in getting official approval, some pieces of the plan did change over the course of the past six months. Most notably, the apartments included in the development plan have been moved to the north side of the site, away from residential housing as previously presented.
On top of that, the previously approved ROKC Derby rock climbing facility (part of the second STAR bond amendment) is being slated for development farther south as a neighbor to the outdoor adventure sports complex, with the restaurant/commercial development pads shown previously – where the steakhouse would be located – moving to the northern portion of the district by Rock Regional Hospital.
Residents speak out
During a public hearing on the proposed final phase, a number of local residents spoke out with concerns of the lagoon becoming a project similar to the dinosaur park, questioning the numbers presented in the feasibility study – which projects 248,000 annual visitors. With Field Station: Dinosaurs numbers being closer to the tens of thousands than the hundred thousands originally projected, a number of Derbyites raised concerns about the realistic nature of those expectations.
Size of the lagoon was also questioned in terms of the draw of the development, with other larger, similar projects being developed across the country. The lagoon used in the developer’s own comparisons – Epperson Lagoon in West Chapel, Fla. – is 7 acres in size, with the projected Derby lagoon to be less than half that size at its maximum. Abbott only commented that the 3-acre lagoon is the maximum size the site would allow.
With the dinosaur park and hospital being the only STAR bond attractions to open so far, residents wondered how the city could expect the level of development promised given what’s been delivered, while others simply didn’t see it as the right project for Derby.
“How are we to expect five more restaurants and more retail space with the proposal here when we don’t even see any of the previous ones finished or final,” said Karen Myers.
“At some point, you have to stop throwing good money after bad. At some point, you have to cut your losses, roll up the red carpet and send this developer packing. That point is now,” said Nicole Bloyer.
“In my mind, the odds of this thing being successful are pretty low,” said Mike Showalter, a property owner who lives next to the development area.
Regarding the lack of developments – namely the hotel – Worner responded and stated that the numbers at the time did not lend themselves to completing that project, but as a developer they worked to pivot plans.
Worner looked for ways to drive the market for a hotel, with the final phase elements being a part of that and noted that “I’m not giving up on building you a hotel.”
Weighing potential benefits
Like the design elements, financial requests associated with the proposed project have also shifted, with developers now requesting approximately $32.25 million in new STAR bonds (as compared to $41.8 million previously). The project will include an approximate total of $130.37 million in new capital investment as well, versus the $166.2 million originally proposed. That’s a 25% public investment versus 75% private, well above the 50/50 split required by state statues.
Additionally, at the May 10 public hearing Abbott presented research from the Wichita State Center for Economic Development and Business Research that showed the public costs compared to the public benefits – namely property tax. Based on CEDBR projections, both the city of Derby and USD 260 would see a return on investment of greater than 200%.
Specifically, Abbott pointed to the project providing a $3 million investment in sanitary sewer improvements – something the city has identified as a need on the east side of town. Those are improvements Abbott stated would be difficult to find private funding for with a singular development.
City staff noted that some concerns (i.e., water rights, light pollution) will be addressed through the development process, while one that keeps coming up – competition with Rock River Rapids – is a non-issue in their eyes.
“The target audience for the lagoon and indoor water park is people who stay at their hotel, not people who buy a season pass to go to the pool every day,” Mangus said.
Regarding the concerns raised during the public hearing, council member Jack Hezlep – a resident since 1979 – recalled hearing similar issues brought up when the parks and new high school were developed. But he saw that very development as helping Derby grow in comparison to similar nearby communities (i.e., Haysville, Andover, etc.) and sees the final phase of the STAR bond project continuing that.
“I don’t want to go backwards,” Hezlep said. “I’m for this program 100%.”
Looking at concerns over the perceived failure of the dinosaur park, Council President Nick Engle took a different stance. While he agreed the numbers may be lacking compared to the projections, both the park and hospital are still operating and paying property taxes, creating a “net positive” for the city.
Providing amenity options for residents as well as diversifying the city’s revenue base were big drivers in Engle’s eyes. Additionally, given the number of businesses that open and fail over the years, Engle and other members saw that as something that shouldn’t get in the way of a potential boon such as the final phase of the STAR bond development.
“As a city, I don’t think it’s our responsibility to worry about how profitable these businesses are going to be,” Engle said. “The risk versus reward on this potentially, just on the financial side, is a tremendous amount of upside with a very limited downside.”
“We have an opportunity to take advantage of some incentives that the state has given us, and I think that’s kind of a big deal. I think it’s a big deal if we turn that down,” said council member Chris Unkel. “If we’ve got somebody who’s willing to invest money, I believe we let them invest that money.”
Following approval of the project amendments, developers noted they will now work to sell the STAR bonds within the next few months and push for everything to start as soon after that sale as possible.