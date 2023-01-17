Fire Staffing 1

 

Derby Fire Chief John Turner speaks at the department’s 70th anniversary celebration. A recent staffing study called for some additional leadership to help lighten Turner’s work load.

 FILE

It all started with a simple grant application.

Back in 2021, the city of Derby applied for a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. With that grant, the intent was to hire three full-time firefighters to bump Derby Fire and Rescue up to nine total firefighters per shift.

Fire Staffing 2

Richard Buchanan of AP Triton presents to the Derby City Council. While there are staffing needs, Buchanan also acknowledged the strong position the city is in with its fire department.
0
0
0
0
0