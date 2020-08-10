Formulated around the 5th or 6th century as St. Benedict’s underlying rule of monastic life, more recently members of the St. Mary Catholic Church high school youth ministry group have adopted the “ora et labora” (pray and work) mantra themselves and enacted it in the Derby community.
Youth group member Monica Oblinger (14, sophomore) took part in an ora et labora project with a friend in Colwich and thought it would be a good enterprise to help grow – launching efforts in Derby at the start of July.
“I decided that we needed that, we needed more of a community thing in Derby, so I decided to start my own at my own parish,” Oblinger said.
St. Mary’s youth ministry group meets once a week on Wednesdays with time dedicated for prayer and activities, but the ora et labora project added an element of service. Since the start of July, members of the group (around 15-20 who rotate) have been meeting on Mondays to do works of service for parishioners and other community members.
Typically, youth group members have been doing a good deal of yard work for those in need – including mowing, trimming, weeding and more. Members even had to get out machetes and axes to clear one yard, while Oblinger and a friend overcame poison sumac to continue serving.
Normally, members are out on service projects for three to four hours each Monday, with the group splitting into two teams (with the help of parents and other volunteers) to focus on two locations. Usually, youth group members are working outside but they have also helped set up chairs for Confirmation and desks at the school (one of the rare indoor jobs).
Confirmation was a big driver in bringing the ora et labora efforts to Derby, as Oblinger was recently confirmed and noted those classes focused a great deal on service. While centered on helping the St. Mary parish, the group did get calls from elsewhere in the community – like the Derby Senior Center – with service requests, some overwhelmed to the point of tears given the assistance they received.
“They’re so happy that there are people that are out there ready to help,” Oblinger said. “It’s been awesome seeing all the kids get out there working. Actually seeing them do something, helping other people, has been great.”
Despite the dirty work, with youth group members sometimes covered in stickers after clearing the yards each week, Oblinger said it was a very meaningful experience.
Bonding both through service and in fellowship after, Oblinger encouraged any Derby high school students (not just youth ministry group members) to join in the ora et labora efforts.
“It’s not just like you’re going to do it for your parents, but you do it for someone who really can’t do it for themselves,” Oblinger said. “It’s really rewarding.”