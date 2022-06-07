Competitive barbecue is a brotherhood in its own right, so it makes sense that another brotherhood could get roped into that atmosphere.
That’s exactly what happened with the St. Lawrence BBQ team, which will be making its second appearance at Derby’s Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest this year – June 10 and 11 at High Park.
Band of Brothers
St. Lawrence BBQ is made up of members of the Hall of Men brotherhood, all parishioners of St. Mary Catholic Church in Derby. The hall includes 23 members, while a handful make up the core of the competitive barbecue team – like pit master Bobby Dahl, Eric Nickelson and Joe Warren. All members are invited to participate, with most simply hanging out the day of competition.
While the hall has been around about seven years, the affiliated BBQ team started up a few years ago. It competed as an unincorporated group in 2019 before St. Lawrence BBQ made its official debut in the 2021, taking part in the Smoke on the Plains Backyard Barbecue competition. This year, St. Lawrence is entered in both the backyard and pro division.
The team takes its name from the patron saint of barbecue, St. Lawrence, who was martyred in the first century after being roasted alive. His final words were a request to be turned over as he was “done on this side,” and the stand he took for his faith is something the group wanted to call attention to through their efforts.
“We thought to ourselves, as a group of Christian men, that we wanted to do something that brought attention to what the church is about, how we serve the community and how we stand true to our faith regardless of the situation,” Warren said.
Competitive juices
Prior to being a part of the St. Lawrence BBQ team, Warren picked up some experience with his brothers-in-law on the Kansas City circuit. While the Derby group has yet to enter other competitions, that is something the local competitors plan to do “more regularly” moving forward.
Noting he learned a lot from the barbecue veterans in his family, Warren admitted it isn’t the competition that hooked him into that continued investment – it’s the community.
“It’s such a communal event. It’s the kind of competition that brings people together. One thing that really attracted me to it is even within the competition itself, the competitors are all very friendly,” Warren said. “I really enjoy the fact that it’s an event that draws not only the competitors together, but the surrounding community can really enjoy that as well. It’s a very family-friendly environment.”
As far as cooking, Dahl serves as pit master and fine tunes the recipes, preparing chicken and ribs for the backyard competition. In the pro division, two additional meats (brisket and pork) are required – with brisket being one of the trickier entries considering how time-consuming the cooking process can be.
“I barbecue and smoke meat a lot, and I always have barbecues,” Dahl said. “Everybody who tries it is like ‘you need to step up your game and put it out there for people,’ so I just decided let’s try it and see what happens.”
Usually, Dahl said he goes for a sweet heat flavor profile, though he said the team is tweaking the formula this year and trying to go “a little bolder” on the sweet side.
Warren, Nickelson and other team members help with prepping the meats when the time comes Outside of that, Warren brings the energy to help boost team morale.
“My specialty is hype man. I’m financier and hype man,” Warren said. “I kind of see myself as the organizer and I let the maestros go to work once we have all the ducks in a row and those guys can really do their thing.”
A welcome home
Preparation can be intensive, with Warren noting 95% of it was done on site at last year’s competition. Now knowing that a lot can be done beforehand, though, Warren said that process will change significantly this year – with the additional meats for the pro competition playing a role in that as well.
Being in that communal, family atmosphere is where the best experiences come from in Warren’s eyes. The night before they’re able to relax with family (almost literally in his backyard, in Warren’s case) while competition day and in the turn-in process gets the juices flowing. Putting out that final product is always a rewarding process and it’s extra special getting to do it in Derby.
“Having been to a lot of different competitions and really seeing how they’re managed and organized, I can say personally Smoke on the Plains is probably one of the better organized,” Warren said. “Regardless of whether we win ribbons or not, we’re always just so proud of what we put together and we’re able to deliver, so that’s a moment that we get to share as a team and as brothers in competition.”