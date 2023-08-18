Derby native Hudson Cornejo participated in the Phenom National Basketball Camp in Orange County, Calif., from July 27-30. The camp is invite-only and features training, education and evaluation for young basketball players. Several notable professional players have attended the camp, such as Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Cornejo was among 75 in his age group to get in an invite, and one of only three players from Kansas. He is currently in the class of 2029 and is a student at St. Mary’s in Derby.