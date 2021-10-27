Derby’s St. Mary Parish Catholic School (2306 Meadowlark) is hosting its annual Turkey Bingo fundraiser from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6.
Ten Bingo games can be purchased to play for $5, either in person or virtually, while there will also be gift baskets auctioned off during the fundraiser. Raffle tickets are $10 each to win one of 12 baskets – worth over $250 each. There will also be a 50/50 raffle with tickets available for $1 each.
A catered meal ($15) of chicken or sirloin, potatoes, green beans and roll will served as part of the fundraiser.
For additional information, contact Michelle Covey at 316-258-6791 or mcovey3@att.net.