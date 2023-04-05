The Derby Optimist Club held its annual oratorical contest at the end of March, with a pair of St. Mary Catholic School students and a Derby Middle School student sweeping the top honors. Pictured receiving their medals are (left to right) runner-up Annalyn Butler, a sixth-grade student at St. Mary; winner Eva Martin, an eight-grade student at St. Mary; and third-place finisher Emma Stuhlsatz, a seventh grader at Derby Middle School.
St. Mary, Derby students sweep oratorical contest
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
