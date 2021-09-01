After cancellation due to the pandemic last year, Derby’s St. Mary Catholic Church (2300 E. Meadowlark) is bringing back its annual Bunco tournament fundraiser for the 10th year in 2021.
This year, the all-day tournament will be held on Sept. 11.
In addition to the dice game played each year, there are door prizes and raffle baskets up for grabs at the annual fundraiser. Funds raised from the event then go to benefit The Lord’s Diner in Wichita, an organization that serves free meals nightly to the poor and the homeless.
A total of $3,000 was donated through the 2019 fundraiser.
For additional information visit stmarysderby.com or call 788-5525.