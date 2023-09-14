St. Andrews Episcopal Church is hosting a Blessing of the Animals on Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. The event is scheduled to take place at the outdoor worship area of the church (located at 1062 E Chet Smith Ave.) In the case of bad weather, the event will be moved to an event space inside the church. The event is open for the entire community to attend the service and receive a blessing for pets.
St. Andrews hosting Blessing of the Pets
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
