Derby’s South Rock Christian Church will be holding its annual community memorial service at 7 p.m. Dec. 6.
The death of a loved one can be painful, with no easy path forward. Knowing the holiday season can make people even more aware of their emotions and pain, the church’s intent with the community memorial is to worship and draw close to God, to remember and give thanks for departed loved ones.
For those interested in attending, early arrival and an RSVP are requested. With the RSVP, attendees can let the church know the name of their loved one so they can be included in the remembrance. RSVPs are requested no later than Dec. 3 and can be done by calling the church at 788-5503 or emailing brandiea@southrockchristian.com.