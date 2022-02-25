For the fifth year, Derby will kick off the pending seasonal shift with its traditional Spring Into Art event April 24 at Madison Avenue Central Park. Festivities will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The free, family-friendly event will feature art for sale, live music and entertainment, kid’s art activities, face painting, a balloon artist, the Kansas Grown Farmers Market and food trucks. There will also be beer and wine tastings featuring local producers Grace Hill Winery and Central Standard Brewing.
Derby Public Library and the National Art Honor Society art students will supply crafts for the kids’ art activities, while the Derby Recreation Commission will provide demos on clay throwing and acrylic paint pouring.
New this year is the Derby Chalk Garden. Several artists will demonstrate their creative skills with chalk drawings. Attendees will also be able to get involved and create their own drawings on the sidewalks at the park. This interactive exhibit will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on the north end of the park, near the open shelter. Artists’ chalk creations are planned to be displayed at different locations around the city – like the library, City Hall and Hubbard Arts Center.
While some changes were made last year to facilitate the event amid the pandemic, Director of Communications Kristy Bansemer noted that this year’s event is intended to operate under normal conditions.
“Since this is primarily an outdoor event we plan to hold this event without any restrictions unless the pandemic situation worsens,” Bansemer said. “We will make a decision on changes as the event gets closer.”
Artists, entertainers and vendors participating are still being worked out, though some confirmed performances will include 2021 Derby Sing Off winner J. Michael Terrell, the Wichita War Dancer and school choirs from Tanglewood and El Paso Elementary.
Currently, artist applications for the event are being accepted and can be completed online at derbyks.com/springintoart. Accepted artists will be contacted by email and will pay a $25 vendor fee. So far, event staff noted there have been a number of new artists to register – including one artist traveling through on her way from Wisconsin to Colorado.
Spring Into Art is a joint effort of the city of Derby, Derby Recreation Commission and Derby Public Library. The event will be held rain or shine. Inclement weather will move most activities inside The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park.
Contact Jenay Wallace at 316-788-1519 ext. 1267 or jenaywallace@derbyweb.com with any additional questions or visit derbyks.com/springintoart for event updates.