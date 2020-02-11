The City of Derby is seeking vendors for the 4th annual Spring Into Art event to be held Sunday, April 19 at Madison Avenue Central Park in Derby.
Art vendors will receive a 10’ x 10’ booth space on the event lawn of the park. Spring Into Art vendor forms are available online at www.derbyks.com. The booth space fee is $25. Space availability is limited. Preferred vendor merchandise includes original paintings, sculptures, photography, woodwork and jewelry. Possible vendors are reminded that the event is not a craft fair.
For more information or questions contact Jenay Wallace at 316-788-1519 ext. 1267 or jenaywallace@derbyweb.com.
Food vendors are also needed and may contact Shana Sneath at 788-0301 ext. 4103 or shanasneath@derbyweb.com for more information.