Spring Into Art to feature artists, bring community together

As the sun finally sets on winter and warmer temperatures roll in across Derby, the incense of the Bradford Pears, the blossoming of wildflowers, and greening of lawns comes with another spring treat: the annual Derby Spring Into Art Festival.
This year’s event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 at the Madison Avenue Central Park and will include live entertainment, kids’ art activities, and feature artists from around the country.
“It’s a family-friendly, free event that the city puts on for the public,” said Jenay Wallace,
marketing specialist with the city of Derby. “We have some really great community partners including the Derby Recreation
Commission, the Derby Public Library and Derby Public Schools. Each partner brings something unique to the event.”
The event will have more than 30 vendors at the festival offering attendees the chance to enjoy live music, try different varieties of food, and purchase art.
One of the participants is well-known local artist Emily Mallory who will feature her work at the event.
“I am most looking forward to meeting new people with whom I can share my art and inspire others to use their creative gifts to encourage and benefit others,” Mallory said. “When I was about 10 years old, I had the opportunity to take a quilling class and that same year was gifted with a beginner's origami kit. Both of these opportunities opened up a whole new creative world for me.”
For Malloy, her art was a way to express herself creatively that she quite literally handcrafted into a business.
“I loved being able to touch something and bring a plain piece of paper (scraps and candy wrappers even) to life,” Mallory said. “Both of these paper art forms were primarily hobbies and creative outlets while I was a teenager and in college, but after graduating, the desire to use my hands to create drew me to starting my own papercrafting business. I had not dreamed of starting my own business while in college, as I majored in early child development and second language acquisition, but what I learned about teaching and learning made me want to share what had previously been hobbies with others through classes, retail venues and wholesale vendors.”
Like many of the activities that will be offered at the festival, Mallory says that paper crafting is something that can be done with the entire family.
“It is a family-friendly activity. I originally designed several of my papercrafting classes to be done with parents and their toddlers while also encouraging older children and adults to try a new art form. I love seeing others' creativity find an outlet in art, especially that which is very hands-on and physically manipulated like origami.”
This is the fifth annual Spring Into Art Festival and Wallace is looking forward to a full-fledged event after the pandemic slowed things down last year. This year’s event will even have a new feature.
“We have a chalk garden which is going to be toward the open shelter,” Wallace said. “We’ll take up some sidewalk space there and allow the public to come and make their own chalk creations on the sidewalk. We plan to have a contest to see which piece is voted the best.”
Rain or shine, the event will go on Wallace says, with contingency plans in place should the spring wind or rain derail the outdoor event. Whatever the venue, the event’s objective of bringing the community together to celebrate spring remains the same.
“It’s great to interact and get to work with the art vendors,” Wallace said. “This is my second year to be a part of the event with the City of Derby and to see some of the vendors come back and being able to connect with them again has been a highlight for me. I’m excited to see a full-blown event.”