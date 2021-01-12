The city of Derby recently announced plans to bring back Spring Into Art in 2021. The in-person event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25 at Madison Avenue Central Park.
Spring Into Art 2021 will include live entertainment, art for sale, food trucks, art stations, the Kansas Grown Farmers Market and more.
Artist applications are currently being accepted for the event at derbyks.com.
The free event, open to all ages, is a joint effort of the city of Derby, Derby Recreation Commission, Derby Public Schools, Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council.