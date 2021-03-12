After a one-year hiatus, Derby’s Spring Into Art event is set to make a comeback next month, taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25 at Madison Avenue Central Park.
Born out of efforts to breathe new life into an old event, Spring Into Art first took place in 2017 – a joint effort of the city, Derby Recreation Commission, Derby Public Library and Derby Public Schools.
Spinning off of the Shop Derby event, Spring Into Art was seen as a new way to engage the community and utilize some of Derby’s assets.
“I think it was just a desire to have maybe a different type of event at Madison Avenue Central Park and trying to determine what event would work best there – how to utilize all the different spaces at that park,” said Director of Communications Kristy Bansemer.
With more than agreeable weather for the inaugural event, the community organizations kept it up – with the exception of last year’s pandemic-induced pause.
2021 will mark the fourth annual Spring Into Art event, which will feature art vendors, live entertainment, food trucks, a farmers market and more.
As pandemic regulations remain in place this year, organizers had to adapt in order to bring the event back.
“Due to some COVID restrictions and trying to plan things out a little earlier, we will have some changes,” Bansemer said. “We won’t have anything new this year necessarily.”
In years past, Spring Into Art has typically featured musical performances at the park amphitheater every hour, with school groups usually included among the entertainment roster. This year, many of those groups have just taken up performing again and were left off the roster. In their place, three local musical acts will headline the event – Harrison Steele; Makayla Brownlee, former American Idol contestant (and Derby Sing Off winner); and the AJ McCausland Band.
Art vendors will also be socially distanced on the park lawn, while artists will have the opportunity to participate virtually if they do not want to take part in person. Currently, 10-plus artists have signed up – with April 5 set as the registration deadline.
One event that will not be taking place on-site as part of the event this year is the art activity typically put on by the library, DRC and Derby High School art programs. Instead, each organization is providing art kits to go to continue the interactive element. DHS is offering a kit that will use air-dry clay while the library will have kids working to decorate a crazy bird egg.
“This year, we decided to have each one of those organizations provide something that the kids could take and do at home,” Bansemer said. “Basically, you stop in, pick it up and you leave.”
Utilizing the full park space, food trucks will be set up in the parking lot for Spring Into Art as will the Kansas Grown Farmers Market – which will launch its season with the event.
Offering fun and a variety of activities for the entire family, around 1,500 to 2,000 individuals typically attend the come-and-go event – though Bansemer noted that makes it hard to pinpoint exact attendance.Not knowing exactly what to expect after a year off, Bansemer is hopeful the crowds will return to make new memories and enjoy the chance to share those experiences again.
“I think a year without traditional events was very hard. Everything was different last year, and we certainly missed planning and holding the events for the Derby community,” Bansemer said. “We know how important it is for quality of life.”
For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.derbyks.com/springintoart.