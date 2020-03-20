In wake of the growing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic and in order to protect the general public from the spread of the disease, Derby’s Spring Into Art event has been postponed from its original April 19 date to Sunday, Oct. 4 during the same time frame (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at Madison Avenue Central Park.
The free, family-friendly event is entering its fourth year and traditionally features art for sale, live music and performances, hands-on art activities, the Kansas Grown Farmers Market, food trucks, face painting, a balloon artist and more.
Vendors may choose to be refunded their $25 registration fee, or they may choose to put it towards the new date, though an invitation has been extended to all food trucks and artists scheduled to appear at Spring Into Art to participate on the new event date. No confirmation has been received yet from vendors/performers regarding the Oct. 4 date.
Food vendors scheduled to be part of Spring Into Art included BS Sandwich Press, Lolo’s Crepes, Crave ‘n Kettle Corn, Coco’s Kitchen, Drury Lane, Hot 2 Trot Gourmet Hot Dogs, Kona Ice, Lumpaloozia, Snack Shack and Girl Scout Troop 40421 (with drinks and baked goods).
Entertainment slated to perform at the park amphitheater included the Molly Neeley Trio, J. Michael Terrell, Tanglewood Tiger Elementary Choir, Paul Wells and Raeann’s Fancy Footwork.
More information and updates can be found at DerbyKS.com/SpringIntoArt.