For Janet Sprecker, it’s easy to come up with a good reason for giving back to Derby via the Derby Education Foundation: she’s a strong supporter of education.
And there’s more to come as Sprecker is chair-elect of the DEF and will be taking over the helm on Jan. 1 from Andy McFayden.
“I’m excited “ she said of her two-year term. “I think we have some really good things on the horizon for us.”
One of those things is new Concurrent Credit Scholarships, a program that provides college credit for selected classes taken at DHS. It was piloted this past spring and will continue this fall.
The DEF is currently working to develop an endowed fund to support these scholarships.
“We would love the community’s involvement in building this fund,” she said.
With the scholarships, the DEF is trying to help students with financial need – and give them a jump start on their advanced education.
“Some kids can come out of DHS with 15 to 20 hours of credit, depending what they do,” Sprecker said.
Another resource the group provides is grant awards.
Examples of past awards include gardening materials for Swaney Elementary and Derby Transitional Education Center, playground communication posters for Park Hill, reading kits for El Paso and art supplies for three elementary schools. DEF also provides numerous grants for the high school.
This year, the grant application deadline for USD 260 teachers is Sept. 2.
Looking at a new fundraising activity
Also, as a means of helping out teachers, the group takes part in the USD 260 New Teacher welcoming event held in August at the high school.
The activity gets teachers fresh to the district familiar with its resources, along with community and business endeavors.
One thing the DEF will not be doing this upcoming school year is its golf tournament.
“We are in the process of reimagining and developing a new fundraiser to support our biannual classroom and student support grants,” Sprecker said.
Officials running the event, which was usually at the end of September, realized that it was “just a little saturated in that area” as there are several other nonprofits holding golf tournaments.
However, it is continuing with its popular paver project at DHS and will be having its annual paver dedication ceremony in September.
The DEF doesn’t have a large budget, but with an all-volunteer board and no paid staff, it keeps expenses low.
In 2021, it had revenue of $21,418 and had expenses and grant costs of $15,786. Grant awards were the bulk of its outlays, at $10,623.
It had individual donations of $6,053, and Sprecker said “we’re always interested in donations” and developing working relationships.
Sprecker knows all about having a close tie to the district as both of her children went through Derby schools, all the way from kindergarten through high school.
Funding items outside the budget
Community support has also made a difference for DEF.
“People are generous and want to be supportive,” Sprecker said.
As an example, she points to contributions that came in after a retired Derby teacher passed away and the DEF was suggested as an entity for donations.
Sprecker has never encountered a situation in which someone has objected to it and its fundraising efforts to help the taxpayer-funded district.
“We try and fund things that are unique and things that aren’t already included in the schools’ budget,” she said.
Such supportive foundations are also assisting schools in Andover, Goddard and Mulvane, she said.
The board meets once a month at the district’s administrative building, and Sprecker has high marks for the 15-member board, which she calls “fantastic.”
DEF is not formally part of the district, but USD 260 has been highly receptive of it and the two entities have a solid working relationship, she said.
“We appreciate all the support they give us.”
For more, visit www.derbyeducationfoundation.org.