A cohort of local special needs individuals are exploring their imaginative side by creating something unique: a jungle.
In this case, they're counting on visitors being delighted – not put in danger – like they might in the real wilds. That's because it's all about multi-sensory, multi-faceted artwork, and it will soon open to the community.
Called "Spirited," the display is being guided by Envision Arts Manager Sarah Kephart and its opening is from 5 to 9 p.m. July 7, an event that is free and open to the public.
"Spirited" is a partnership with USD 260, Hubbard Arts Center and Envision.
Works will be exhibited at the Envision Arts Gallery, 801 E. Douglas, Suite 106 in Wichita. The display will remain in place until July 28.
Kephart is a 1996 Derby High School graduate and is well familiar with its iconic mascot, the panther.
That beast lit the creative spark in her to build a whole exhibit based on the jungle motif and the art will be a collection of plant life and animals found in that environment.
"Each participant is provided with a two-dimensional panther cut out in wood, along with cutouts of monkeys, toucans and more," she said.
Then, the young people chose "what materials, mediums, and applications they want to use on the surface of the wooden animal."
"Everyone has a unique way to approach their creativity," she said.
Materials used include found and repurposed items; yarn and fabric; and stamps and stickers.
"In addition to the animals, participants created tropical plants traditionally found in the jungle and fabricated out of recycled materials."
It has been interesting to see how everything – including creating jungle-like sounds – is coming together, Kephart said.
The work itself was produced with a collaboration between the Carlton Learning Center and a Hubbard Arts workshop for the DRC Free Spirits, a special needs group.
Officials say "Spirited" provides "a unique opportunity for individuals with disabilities."
Helping to support the arts
The project also received financial help from the Derby Community Foundation.
DFC Executive Director Theresa Hearn said the group is pleased to help the project out with a $2,500 grant.
"We're always thrilled to support the arts," she said.
The funding comes from a combination of community enrichment grants and from the Garinger Agency Fund, which is the charitable arm of the Jean Garinger Insurance Agency in Derby.
Like DCF, Garinger is an arts advocate, she said.
The is the first time DCF has supported Envision, and the Derby connections, including those with Kephart, made it possible.
"We're absolutely excited, especially since Sarah is a DHS graduate."
Hearn also cited Kephart's professional credentials and the way the creative project touches young people throughout the Derby school district.
The project has been a positive undertaking for students of all levels, said Derby Transition Education Center teacher Beth Parker.
"They had a blast. Every week they asked when Sarah (Kephart) was coming back," she said.
All 11 of Parker's students took part. The young special needs people, ages 18-21, are part of DTEC and learn life skills to make them as independent as possible.
While taking in work skills is important, so is how to use leisure time in a productive – and creative – manner, and in that regard the project was a benefit to expanding the students' talent set, she said.
Parker gave special marks for the cooperation for the different entities involved to make "Spirited" happen.
"It was a great collaboration," Parker said.
Kephart agrees and said she is "very excited" about the project and its direction.
"This has been a beautiful journey engaging with the Derby community and the creative abilities with the people we've brought on board for this," she said.