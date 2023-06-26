Spirited Exhibit

Students at the Carlton Learning Center are shown with their completed artwork, which is set to be included in the “Spirited” exhibit at Envision Arts Gallery opening July 7.

 COURTESY

A cohort of local special needs individuals are exploring their imaginative side by creating something unique: a jungle.

In this case, they're counting on visitors being delighted – not put in danger – like they might in the real wilds. That's because it's all about multi-sensory, multi-faceted artwork, and it will soon open to the community.

