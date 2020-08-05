Originally brought before the Derby City Council as part of the assessment roll on June 23, a public hearing was held July 28 regarding potential action by the city council to levy special assessments on several submissions in the city.
The special assessments in question would be spread against property owners in numerous subdivisions across Derby. Project costs to be assessed cover a number of infrastructure improvements at various locations:
- Northbrook Addition Phase Two – sanitary sewer, waterline and street
- Madison Garden Villas Phase Two – waterline
- Spring Ridge Third Addition and Spring Ridge Addition Phase 1, Part 1 – water main, street, sanitary sewer and drainage
- Spring Ridge Third Addition Phase One, Part Two – sanitary sewer, water main, street and drainage
- The Oaks Phase Six (Summerchase) – sanitary sewer, waterline and street
- Villas at Decarsky Park Addition – Rover Lane
- Courtyards at the Oaks Second Addition – mass grading, sanitary sewer, street, sidewalk and waterline
Property owners were notified by mail about the special assessments and staff reported no comments were received. Owners will have until Sept. 7 to pay the assessments in full (with no interest), which would eliminate the need for those assessments to go on the tax roll.
“If they choose not to pay this assessment prior to that deadline, those assessments will appear on tax statements mailed to the property owners by the county in November 2021,” said city budget manager John Emerson.
Assessments would then be due in tax year 2021 (half due on or before Dec. 20, 2021, and the other half due on or before May 10, 2022). If property owners elect for those assessments to go on the tax roll, they would also then accrue interest costs.
Total project costs will be assessed and financed through the 2020-A General Obligation bond series for a total of approximately $3.8 million, with the city sharing a portion of the costs for two of the special assessments. That includes the paving for Spring Ridge Addition Phase One, Part One (12 percent) and Rover Lane in the Villas at Decarsky Park Addition (34 percent).
Final costs have been calculated and will be mailed out to each property owner on Aug. 5. Per the city’s development policy (and typical with any new residential construction), assessments will be spread out over 20 years.
Derby City Council members approved an ordinance to levy the special assessments in question unanimously, with those assessments for infrastructure improvements taken as a good sign.
“What it means is we’re growing. If you read through that list, it’s impressive how many streets, how many lots, how many developments we have going on in our town,” said Mayor Randy White. “That’s a source of income and that’s a really good thing for us.”