Derby students grades 3 to 6 were able to participate in a free space camp at Derby North Middle School as part of the district’s free summer learning opportunities.
At the weeklong camp, students develop team-building skills, participate in hands-on activities to learn more about space travel, build and launch rockets, culminating with a “space station” visit on the last day.
Pictured: Morgan Thompson, left, and Ainsley Wood served as co-commanders during the students’ simulated space mission. Students were participating in an “astronaut walk,” so parents could take photos and wish their students well.