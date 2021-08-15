Derby’s South Rock Christian Church (900 S. Rock Rd.) is welcoming the community to a weekend seminar the church will be hosting on Aug. 20 and 21.
Manhattan Christian College Vice President for Academics Greg Delort will lead the seminar, entitled “Christ and Culture,” which will be split into three sessions covering what the Bible says about culture and current world views, race, gender and a variety of other significant issues.
“We wanted to bring in someone like Dr. Delort because he is familiar with the subject matter and is able to present a biblical worldview on some of our contemporary culture’s issues,” said adult education minister Nick Pannone.
Pannone noted that several staff and church members had Delort as a professor at Manhattan Christian College, which led to this opportunity for him to present at South Rock.
Open to the entire community, Pannone said the seminar is geared towards older students through adult ages and should be of interest to anyone looking to address the variety of subjects covered from a biblical perspective.
“The benefits are that we can demonstrate how to have a conversation about topics that are hotly debated in a civil matter, that we should not shy away from difficult conversations, and ultimately we get to be shown what a biblical perspective looks like. Will we solve all issues? Doubtful, but the takeaway is that we can begin discussing highly emotive topics rationally,” Pannone said. “We are not interested in starting a rally or feeding flames that already exist. We hope that all who attend will learn something new and be challenged to address whatever preconceived notions we have.”
For those who attend, there will be notes and some resources they can take home. Cost for the seminar is $20 – partly to cover those resources. Sessions will start at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and 9 a.m. Aug. 21. Registration is requested before Aug. 16 (to secure resources), but will remain open for those interested the week leading up to the seminar at southrockchristian.com/events.
“Our hope is that we can be a part of a conversation that moves us forward,” Pannone said, “and that we will be able to see through the lens of the Bible."