Great Big Family Productions is bringing the "Songs & Stories Tour,” featuring Dove Award-winning band Sidewalk Prophets, to Derby in February.
South Rock Christian Church (900 S. Rock Road) will host the concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Great Big Family Productions is bringing the "Songs & Stories Tour,” featuring Dove Award-winning band Sidewalk Prophets, to Derby in February.
South Rock Christian Church (900 S. Rock Road) will host the concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
The concert is open to all ages and any person over the age of 2 will be required to have their own ticket. Tickets (starting at $12) are available online at https://swp-sandstour-derby.eventbrite.com.