The Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council invite the public to enjoy “Somewhere in Time,” a new exhibit currently on display in the Gathering Space of the library. A total of 59 pieces of art, contributed by nine Wichita area artists, have been installed and will remain available for viewing through Jan. 2, 2022.
Patrons walking into the Gathering Space will be treated to a variety of artistic mediums, including works in oil, pastels, pencil and acrylics. Several examples of works created on rice paper using watercolor batik are also displayed.
In addition to a variety of mediums, the subjects in this exhibit focus on many themes of nature presented such as flowers, fruit, landscapes and creatures. Some examples include peonies and pears, potted cacti, a timely watercolor of fall leaves, a triptych giving the viewer a glimpse of the prairie and much more.
Artists contributing to this exhibit belong to the Midwest Artists group, which was formed in 1964 as a way to support local artists seeking to develop themselves more fully by discussing and critiquing their works on a regular basis. To encourage other artists, one of the club members (Carol Davis) has provided information regarding using a Facebook site for at-home art instruction with Marla Baggetta. Those who are interested in improving their artistic skills are encouraged to take a look.
Local artists and residents Mark Ward and Skip Kreibach helped judge the exhibit and hand out awards. Best in show went to “First Color” by Linda Metsker. Additionally, “Still Life with Red Drape” by Elizabeth Corbett took first, “Early Morning Moire” by Helen Veatch took second and “Rusty Gate” by Carol Davis received third place. Davis’ “3 Plus One” was also named people’s choice award recipient.
Many of the pieces on exhibit are available for sale, and anyone interested in purchasing art or desiring more information regarding the work can contact Tami English, Derby Public Library, at 316-788-0760.