A new digital visitor management system called SafeVisitor is currently in use at several schools in USD 260.
The program is a comprehensive system to enhance security at school entrances, streamline the check-in process for visitors and volunteers, and help the district keep track of everyone in school, so they can be accounted for in the event of an emergency.
This semester, the program is in place at Derby High School, Derby North Middle School, Derby Hills Elementary and Tanglewood Elementary. By second semester, the district plans to implement the program at each school.
Visitors will be asked to present a driver’s license or government-issued ID, which will be quickly scanned into the system. The information will be run through the national database of registered sex offenders and local exclusion lists. It will not save other information from the ID or make a copy of the physical ID.
All approved visitors will have a picture taken at each visit and receive a badge that must be visible at all times. Visitors will return to the main office to check out at the front desk.