Given her work is typically done behind the scenes, you might not see Shana Sneath impacting the community first-hand, but chances are you’ve enjoyed the fruits of her labor.
As coordinator for Derby Public Works, one of Sneath’s biggest responsibilities is helping put on city events – from Arbor Day festivities to the annual Christmas tree lighting to the recent Fourth of July show in High Park.
“I do everything from getting Santa here for the tree lighting to helping people sign up for their CDLs and organizing that, so I’ve got all kinds of different things going on,” Sneath said. “The primary thing that kind of takes up a lot of my time is organizing the different events.”
Sneath is coming up on her six-year anniversary of working with the city, and she shows no signs of slowing down.
Between scheduling workers for the events to lining up vendors, Sneath has her hands in a lot of cookie jars and is looking to make even more connections.
For the most recent Spring Into Art/Third Thursday event, Sneath worked with horticulturist Bonnie Thieme to offer an interactive activity for kids. She is also actively looking to engage the school district in more projects – like the Paint a Plow initiative taken on during National Public Works Week in May.
Helping organize those community events is, admittedly, one of the more fun parts of Sneath’s job. She is currently wrapping up work on the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration at High Park.
Sneath noted she typically lines up a fireworks vendor starting in February/March – with this year’s being the first use of an electronic firing system – then schedules the food trucks, DJ and work shift for city personnel closer to the actual event. In line with that, she also helps organize staffing for the annual Smoke on the Plains festival – with that collaboration being one of her favorite elements of the events.
“It takes everybody. It takes every division to help out. We have to communicate with them, from streets to utilities,” Sneath said. “I really enjoy all the departments I get to work with.”
A native of Meade, Sneath has always worked in public service, having also previously served with the Southwest Kansas Educational Consortium based out of her hometown.
Joining the staff at Derby, event planning has become Sneath’s bread and butter, noting she particularly enjoys setting up the Christmas tree lighting – partnering with community organizations to feature crafts for kids, offering the traditional kettle corn and helping bring in the jolly old elf as the go-to crowd pleaser.
“Santa’s hard to beat, so that’s my favorite one,” Sneath admitted.
Recently, Sneath completed the miniMPA program through Wichita State’s Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs – fostering even more of a commitment to community partnerships.
While Sneath does a little bit of everything for Public Works (fuel reporting, refurbishing projects, etc.), she continues to take pride in the events she helps put on given what they offer to the community.
“My events are definitely part of our vision, providing a welcoming community,” Sneath said. “That’s what I hope people take away; that’s what I want. It’s building traditions, it’s making memories for people. Hopefully people will think positively of Derby.”