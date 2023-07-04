Sneath Profile

 

Shana Sneath helps organize several community events held in Derby parks and elsewhere – currently wrapping up efforts as part of the “Boom Crew” to put on the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Given her work is typically done behind the scenes, you might not see Shana Sneath impacting the community first-hand, but chances are you’ve enjoyed the fruits of her labor. 

As coordinator for Derby Public Works, one of Sneath’s biggest responsibilities is helping put on city events – from Arbor Day festivities to the annual Christmas tree lighting to the recent Fourth of July show in High Park.

