Derby Public Schools is graduating students at a rate approximately 5% higher than the state average.
The information comes from a “state of the district” report shared at the Derby Board of Education meeting on Oct. 11. The report details graduation rates, recent assessment scores, and more.
Per the data shared on Oct. 11, Derby’s five-year graduation rate is 93.5% compared to the state’s rate of 88.6%. Since 2015, Derby has seen an increase in its graduation rate from 89.4% to 93.5%.
State assessment comparisons
The report also detailed information about how the district is performing in state assessments compared to the rest of the state. By and large, the state has seen the number of students passing state assessment decrease in certain areas over the last couple years, amid the pandemic and the stretch of remote learning during the 2020-2021 school year.
In the English and language arts category, the district’s rates remained the same compared to the 2019-2020 school year for fifth graders and eighth graders. Third graders dropped about 2 percentage points, which matched the state’s overall decline. Sixth graders dropped by 2 points, which was less than the state’s overall 4-point decline.
Fourth graders and seventh graders performed better than the state’s averages, improving by 7 points and 3 points respectively. Tenth graders saw the most significant decline, dropping by 7 total percentage points. The state’s average only dropped by 2 points.
In the math category, the district saw declines comparable to the state for third (-1), eighth (-3) and 10th graders (-4). Fourth and seventh graders performed better than the state average by 5 and 11 points respectively. Fifth and sixth graders lagged behind the state average by 1 and 4 points respectively.
Science exams are only taken by fifth, eighth and 11th graders. Fifth graders performed better than the state average by 2 points, eighth graders lagged behind by 7 points, and 11th graders remained neutral while the state saw a 3-point decline.
Enrollment numbers
Also shared at the Oct. 11 meeting were statistics on the district’s total enrollment. A head count was performed this fall.
That report indicates the number of students enrolled in Derby Public Schools increased by 190 students from the 2020-2021 to the 2021-2022 school year.
The schools that saw the biggest total increases were Park Hill (62) and Stone Creek (61). Some schools saw decreases in their total student population, with the most significant being Derby North Middle School (34) and Derby High School (33).
The head count report also detailed some demographic information about the district. Per the data, about 1,398 special education students are enrolled in Derby schools – a decrease of 25 students compared to last school year.
A total of 612 English-language learners (ELL) are enrolled in Derby schools, with the plurality at Cooper Elementary School (124) and Derby High School (150).
Finally, the rate of students on free and reduced lunches at Derby Schools is 43.6%, a decline of 1.6% compared to last school year.