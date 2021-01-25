After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Derby recently announced plans to move forward with the Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest on June 10, 11 and 12, 2021 – albeit in a more scaled back format.
Due to the uncertainty around the pandemic and vaccine rollout, Communications Director Kristy Bansemer noted the 10th annual Smoke on the Plains will go on this year – once again at Derby’s High Park – with some minor modifications.
“This event takes months to plan,” Bansemer said. “Not knowing what’s going to happen with the pandemic, vaccines and how guidelines could or could not change between now and June, we’ve decided to not have three events on Saturday we normally would. Mainly these are events that include people in more crowded spaces.”
Events being nixed this year as a safety precaution include the people’s choice contest, military lunch and kid’s corner.
Further precautions will include new guidelines for teams competing in the Kansas City Barbeque Society Cook-off and Backyard BBQ Cook-off, as well as an expanded judges’ tent (for more space).
“Obviously we don’t want to hold a community event if we feel like it would be unsafe in any way for people,” Bansemer said.
Being outdoors, allowing for social distancing and having sanitizing stations, there is an idea that city staff will be able to hold the event safely in 2021 with conditions a little different than a year ago.
While some elements will be held off this year, current plans are for the music festival to still go on during the evening on June 11 and 12. A carnival is also planned to be on site once again, while there will be food trucks, a beer garden and cornhole tournament as well.
Plans could still change, Bansemer noted, so the patience of the community was requested in regards to this and the upcoming Spring into the Art event. While the pandemic is ongoing, measures are being put in place to move forward with the events regardless – with anticipation building within City Hall and beyond.
“I think people are excited thinking about going to events again,” Bansemer said. “We’ll continue to follow what county guidelines tell us and what health department guidelines tell us.”