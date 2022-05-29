Due to a low number of entries, festival organizers have moved the Smoke on the Plains Steak Cook-off contest up a day to June 10 at Derby’s High Park. Additionally, it will now be a single event instead of a double, meaning participants will only have to cook one steak.
The move will allow barbecue competitors taking part in the contests June 11 to also take part in the Steak Cook-off. Registration for the event is still open for anyone interested and can be completed online at derbybbq.com/sca-steak-cook-off/.