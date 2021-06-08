After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Smoke on the Plains Derby BBQ & Music Fest is back on in 2021, scheduled to take place June 10, 11 and 12 at High Park.
The 10th annual event will have a little different look, as this year’s festival will not include the people’s choice barbecue contest, military lunch or kids’ corner. Additional safety precautions include new guidelines for teams competing in the Kansas City Barbeque Society and Backyard BBQ Cook-off contests, as well an expanded judges’ tent (for social distancing).
Despite the COVID atmosphere taking away some festivities, there will be some elements added to the festival in 2021. A new one meat rib contest is being introduced and the steak cooking competition introduced in 2019 will become an officially sanctioned event with the Steak Cookoff Association.
“By having that sanctioned event, we’re bringing in even more teams on Friday night than we would for the barbecue competition,” said Derby Communications Director Kristy Bansemer.
Replacing the kids barbecue competition, the draw of the steak cook-off has already been made clear. Of the 30 available entries, Bansemer reported 23 were filled by teams coming solely for that event.
More targeted to the barbecue crowd specifically, the one meat rib contest is an additional competition sanctioned through the KCBS – offering double points for teams trying to qualify for the American Royal World Series of Barbecue.
Derby KCBS representatives Larry and Lynda Voth will help orchestrate both the one meat rib contest and Saturday’s barbecue competitions. The pro competition will be a master series event, meaning teams will have to cook the four main meats (chicken, pork ribs, pork shoulder and brisket) on Saturday.
Typically, Lynda noted the teams’ meat will be inspected on Friday, but they are free to prep/cook however they see fit after that – as long as their entries are ready by turn-in time on Saturday.
“Some of them are traditional, low and slow; some of them cook hot and fast,” Lynda said. “The timetable for how long it takes for them to completely cook their meat varies.”
While the elimination of the people’s choice contest takes the interactive nature out of the barbecue contest this year, the entertainment element remains to engage festivalgoers who make the trip out to Derby.
Performers lined up for the 2021 festival include country singer and former America’s Got Talent contestant Jason Pritchett, as well as ’80s cover band Paramount. Pritchett will perform at 7 p.m. June 11, while Paramount will take the stage in High Park at the same time on June 12.
“I know for all musicians 2020 was kind of a bum year for them because they weren’t able to perform in person,” Bansemer said, “so we’re excited to get some people back out on stage and performing for audiences.”
Outside of the concerts, there will also be food trucks set up in the park, a beer garden and more to draw crowds in the evening.
For the second year, the Derby Recreation Commission will hold a cornhole tournament as part of the festival, which is slated to start at 6 p.m. June 11.
Additionally, carnival rides will be back to provide fun for the whole family, though the site will relocate to the parking lot of Field Station: Dinosaurs this year to provide more visibility. The carnival will be going on from 6 to 10 p.m. June 10-12 and noon to 5 p.m. June 12.
Planning a summer event at the start of the year, still in the midst of the pandemic, Bansemer noted there were certainly some challenges. Wanting to make sure the event could still be held was part of the reason this year’s festival was pared down, but organizers are hopeful there will still be plenty of good times ahead for attendees.
“Our goal was to simplify things a little bit this year. Not having all the events on Saturday during the day definitely changes our event quite a bit,” Bansemer said. “Our focus is just on the evening events on Friday and Saturday out at the park, with the live music. We just encourage people to come out to the park in the evening and enjoy a nice time with their family and friends.”
More details and a full schedule can be found at www.derbyks.com/bbq.