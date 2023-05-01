Derby’s annual cookout at High Park, Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest, will soon be here to kick summer into full gear. This year’s event will be held at the park June 9 and 10, with several new elements looking to add some flavor to the festivities.

Along with the cornhole tournament it will be putting on June 9, the Derby Recreation Commission is also organizing the new Smokin’ 5K race to start at 7:30 a.m. June 10. The race will start and finish at High Park, while a kids fun run (around the soccer fields) will follow.

