Derby’s annual cookout at High Park, Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest, will soon be here to kick summer into full gear. This year’s event will be held at the park June 9 and 10, with several new elements looking to add some flavor to the festivities.
Along with the cornhole tournament it will be putting on June 9, the Derby Recreation Commission is also organizing the new Smokin’ 5K race to start at 7:30 a.m. June 10. The race will start and finish at High Park, while a kids fun run (around the soccer fields) will follow.
On top of that, the Derby Rotary Club is moving its Hot Wheels for Hot Meals car show to coincide with the barbecue festival. The car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 in the northwest parking lot (by the ball fields) at High Park. Car enthusiasts can check out some classic automobiles, while funds raised through the event will support USD 260’s Feed a Hungry Child program.
“You’re going to attract two totally different crowds with those events,” Director of Communications Kristy Bansemer said of the new activities.
There will also be some tweaks to standard events. The steak cook-off competition is moving to Saturday (June 10) and an ancillary steak taco contest is being added into the mix as well.
One of the main highlights, the People’s Choice competition, will also have a new location this year. It will be held at the entrance of the ball field parking lot on the Friday (June 9) of the festival.
“We’ll have a tent there for steak so it made sense to have People’s Choice there as well Friday night,” Bansemer said.
A total of 500 tasting kits will be available for $5 each, which nearly sold out in 2022. Participants who take part will be able to cast their vote for the winner of the best pulled pork entry in the contest. Additionally, registration is currently full in the Backyard BBQ competition but spots remain on the pro side.
Family and kid-friendly activities will be offered in the free Kids Corner, including visits with princesses, face painting, bounce houses and at least one fresh addition this year.
“We’re also having a foam party in the children’s area, which will be something new,” said Communications Coordinator Janae’ Springer.
Hearing about the success at a back-to-school event in August, the foam party came highly recommended by USD 260 staff. That and other Kids Corner activities will be going on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10.
Meanwhile, the evenings of the festival will be full of music for all ages with the Kyle Killgore Band (June 9) and Paramount (June 10) headlining Smoke on the Plains this year. Taylor Fugitt will open for Killgore, while Paramount’s opener has yet to be announced. Early acts performing during the day on June 10 will include The Steinbergs and Candice and the Business Casual.
Several food vendors will also be on hand serving up guest throughout the festival June 9-10, including fan favorite Bongo Fruit Smoothies and a host of others.
While the People’s Choice competition and food trucks have some associated costs, there is no admission fee for the event as the city looks to offer up some summer fun for the community.
“Our goal with our events that we host is to hold them free of charge to families. I feel like people appreciate that,” Bansemer said. “We just want people to come out and enjoy an afternoon at the park … enjoy that family time.”
For more information or a full schedule of events, check derbybbq.com.