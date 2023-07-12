This is the final in a series of stories on Derby fathers and sons who work together in family businesses.
Smith Family Mortuary is celebrating 50 years in business this year. And over the years, things have changed, just as they do with any business that survives over time.
Bill Smith says his son’s decision to join him was comforting in knowing the family tradition was going to continue in the business.
“Before that, I was thinking that sometime down the line, I was going to have to sell this to somebody. With him coming back and helping, it made a transition look like it could be pretty seamless that way,” Bill said.
After growing up with the business and helping with lawn maintenance as a youngster, Justin headed to college to get his business degree. Upon graduation he spent about 2-1/2 years with Raytheon as a Sales Administrator and about three years in other temporary jobs.
He lived in Wichita at the time and would help out the business with their yellow page advertising and worked helping out with some Saturday funerals.
“Even though I was giving up a Saturday, I kind of enjoyed doing that, more than working in the aviation business,” Justin said.
He says that’s where the transition started. He said he was never forced into it and decided himself that maybe this is something he would like to spend a little more time doing.
Reba Smith, Justin’s mother, also worked in the business taking care of the bookkeeping. Justin says in due time Reba started to back off from working in the business as much. Then Bill saw there was an opportunity for them to spend more time doing other things and started cutting back as well.
Justin says there was no hard time line in him taking over the operation, but that the transition just came about organically. As Bill did a little less in the business, it was the opportunity for Justin to do more.
Bill says he has never officially retired but is spending less time in the business and a lot less in the past year.
“I just come in occasionally, when I need to for support or when we are extremely busy on Saturdays,” Bill said.
Justin has relied on Bill over the years to help him learn the business and says he doesn’t think he knew anything about the business when he came in. He says learning still goes on every day.
“Understanding the importance of treating people well and understanding that what they are going through is the worst day of their life, you need to be able to get in front of that as far as being as helpful as possible,” Justin said.
He went on to explain the importance of getting the people you work with on board with that same philosophy. Having good people around you as you are trying to guide and shepherd through the whole process is the big thing.
Justin says the business challenges probably begin with staffing.
“As we have grown you can only be so many places at the same time, so you have got to have good staff,” he said.
With that comes learning to multi-task. And as Smith Family Mortuary has grown over 50 years, they have gotten much busier.
“You have to make sure you are putting your most important things at the top,” Justin added.
He says no work day is the same. And that means it is all about adapting and overcoming whatever the challenge is. If the game plan changes all of the sudden in a way that accommodating is difficult, they have to figure out a way to do it anyway.
Bill says Justin is a better thinker than he is. In the last 10 years, there have been a lot of things that Justin has said to his father that they can’t do the same way they always have and that it is time to move on.
“He has enlightened Reba and I on modern times. We would just plug along like we always have if we didn’t have a fresh face and thinking,” Bill said.
But Bill does admit that sometimes they still butt heads on those things.
Bill says it isn’t easy to have a business for 50 years and is thankful that Reba has been a part of it helping to keep the numbers straight.
“We have been able to do it by just plugging away over the years. We have sacrificed a lot of trips to the lake in order to make it happen,” Bill said
As far as another Smith taking over some day, Justin says it is too soon to tell and that his kids are in their own transitions right now. But as far as the immediate future, Smith Family Mortuary is in good hands.