While most of the local and national media spotlight on education and COVID-19 had been shining on public schools, private schools have been tackling challenges, too, albeit on a smaller scale.
Such is the case at Faith Lutheran School at 208 S. Derby. Officials there say that after the school's physical closure in March, they wanted to keep as much learning going as possible for students.
"The lessons may have been a little shorter but they continued to learn," said Janea Trapp, the school board treasurer who also works as needed as a substitute teacher.
Teachers worked with the students via Zoom, Google classroom and weekly handouts. They also communicated via email.
Virtually all of the students in kindergarten through fifth grade took part. The school has 100 students; however, the bulk of them, or 80, are in preschool and the rest in the grade school.
With that small group, Trapp did say it was easier to track their progress. The school also had a low teacher-to-student ratio of 4:1. This upcoming year, there will one less teacher, but still, Trapp said the personal attention is a primary focus.
There's also the point that the parents are paying tuition out of pocket, so the vested interest is high from both parties, she said.
"If we're going to ask them to pay that tuition, we felt like we owed it to do more," she said. "We needed to provide the service."
'A challenge for everyone'
The school could have remained open even after the state mandate affected other schools because Faith Lutheran doesn't have any gatherings of 10 or more and it's not a public school.
However, in the interest of safety, the board decided a building closure was the best route.
Trapp said every educational professional is working to find solutions.
"I feel for everyone in education right now whether it's public or private," she said. "It's been a challenge for everyone."
Even though educators are working hard and trying to keep a positive attitude, Trapp said it's certainly something no one wanted.
"It's kind of sad, it really is," she said.
One route the school didn't want to go was to let students view the shutdown as a bonus vacation time. There was an extra week off after the traditional spring break to iron out the new system and then it was back to business.
"We still feel like our students should be accountable," Trapp said.
They also wanted to keep the social connection.
"It was great to just see their faces light up when they saw their friends on Zoom," she said.
"The social/emotional piece is so important, especially in a world with so much uncertainty," she said. "It's a unique environment."
As a private school, Faith Lutheran can incorporate its religious teachings into the curriculum – and it does just that, stressing its Christian-based faith and use of Biblical passages.
Teachers have been the key
"It's our mission to want to share the love of Jesus Christ with the children," she said.
However, students and their families don't have to be of the Lutheran denomination.
"One of the misconceptions is that you have to be Lutheran to attend here," she said. "That's not so."
The tuition is $4,000 a school year, with discounts for multiple students from the same family and financial aid. The half-day kindergarten is $2,700 a year.
This year, the school is scheduled to start on Aug. 19, after USD 260. Officials are hoping students can come in physically and they believe they can take necessary precautions, including cleanliness and social distancing.
"With our small class sizes, we can maintain six feet," she said.
But wearing a mask all day would make things a bit more difficult, she added. However, if things don't work out, they're ready to conduct classes online.
The main thing is that they don't want to put the students' safety in jeopardy, but at the same time, they want to keep the learning process flowing, too.
Trapp credits the teachers for making that happen before and said they will do that again.
"They have just been amazing," she said.
Trapp admits she was caught a bit off guard by the seriousness and speed of the COVID-19 situation before March. But her son was keyed into it. "I was wrong and my 10-year-old was right," she said. "It just seems so unreal to me in this wonderful country that we live in."