COVID-19 has certainly thrown a wrench into the city’s budgeting process, but staff continue to roll with the punches. That continued to be taken into account as City Manager Kathy Sexton presented the recommended budget to the Derby City Council at its meeting on July 14.
During the pandemic, city staff adjusted and made mid-year reductions (holding positions open and delaying purchases) to the 2020 budget in light of coronavirus. Those adjustments led to a one percent decrease in the overall budget to $41.86 million for 2020.
While COVID-19 is still being factored in, the recommended budget for 2021 would see an increase of one percent to $42.27 million – though the total mill levy would remain unchanged due to a 6.5 percent increase in assessed valuation over the past year.
Property tax remains the city’s biggest revenue source, Sexton noted, and that jump in assessed valuation means Derby can hold the mill levy flat at 48.049 mills in 2021 – with one mill now bringing in $253,280 (up from nearly $238,000 collected per mill). That increase means the city can address some major projects in 2021 – like pavement maintenance and the design of new water treatment facilities.
“Because of the growth of Derby it is time to decide and design what we need to build next so Derby can keep growing,” Sexton said.
Sexton stated that routine adjustments to personnel costs (merit pay, etc.) were also factored into the recommended budget increase for 2021, but the biggest adjustments were to nearly double the amount of funding for pavement maintenance – from $933,041 to $1,634,000 – and design new wastewater ($1 million) and water ($1.5 million) treatment facilities.
In particular, the water treatment facility has been part of negotiations with the city of Wichita recently. Having its own facility would enhance Derby’s capabilities of both collection (from wells) and processing – something it has never done before.
“This would be a full-fledged water treatment facility where the water would basically taste and smell just like the Wichita water. It would be very good quality water,” Sexton said.
Regarding the adjustment to pavement maintenance, those funds are being recommended to increase over the next three years, but would drop back below 2020 levels starting in 2024.
Concerns were raised by city staff about that steep drop off, but living with the doubled maintenance budget over the next three years will illustrate how realistic that expectation is – something with which Mayor Randy White was in agreement.
“We’ve got plenty of time to see what doubling our budget means to our roads,” White said. “What we’re trying to do is never get below that curve where we have roads that are a little iffy.”
Other changes for 2021 were minor and dealt with some shifting of funds, like shifting costs for four part-time firefighters, contractual expenses and commodities from the Derby Difference Sales Tax Fund to the general fund (due to the tax lid). The budget Sexton presented also recommended reducing the transfer to the public safety equipment reserve fund – given the amount that has been collected there over the past three years.
Due to the normal personnel cost increases, a request for a longevity bonus was not recommended to be included in 2021. A request to dedicate funds to the second phase of the Derby Historical Museum roof replacement was also recommended to be put on hold (to see if more funds could be raised).
Moving forward with the water treatment facilities and other capital improvement projects still on schedule in 2021 and beyond, city debt was also addressed during the budget presentation.
While construction of the water treatment facility is projected to spike the city’s debt in 2024, Sexton also noted that 70 percent of the city’s debt retires in 10 years. Per state statute, city’s are allowed a 30 percent debt to assessed valuation ratio – with Derby currently at 19 percent (having set its own goal at 20 percent). That means the city of Derby has a remaining $41 million debt capacity.
Revenue changes won’t be fully known until February 2021, most likely, according to Sexton. As such, council member Tom Keil questioned how the city plans for the future amidst the current pandemic.
Given that Derby doesn’t receive much state aid, Sexton noted its primary revenue sources come from property taxes and sales tax. The inelastic nature of retail (meaning mostly necessities are sold) in Derby has kept the community “sales tax rich” while city staff are also taking advantage of the assessed valuation increase and keeping all other factors in mind.
“It’s a conservative budget, but it does take advantage of that full 6.5 percent of assessed valuation,” Sexton said. “What we’re trying to do is present a budget that’s a best case scenario.”
Additionally, it was noted the recommended budget sets the maximum budget authority for the city in 2021 — meaning the city can spend up to what the budget is set at, but it does not have to spend that full amount.
The city council would also still have the authority to amend the “optimistic budget” if they felt that was needed, but at present the city council approved the recommended budget for publication, setting a public hearing on the budget for Aug. 11.