Sky Ridge addition

The planning commission recently recommended approval of a zone change request that would allow two-family residential, multiple-family residential and general business uses in the proposed Sky Ridge addition (shown).

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Following a zone change request, a preliminary plat for the new Sky Ridge addition – to be located at the corner of 55th and Rock Road – came before the Derby Planning Commission for initial approval on Dec. 1.

Outside of the city’s STAR bond project, Sky Ridge is the first mixed-use development to come before the planning commission. It is set to include three commercial lots over 15 acres, a 16.69-acre lot for an apartment complex, 66 lots for duplexes and 100 lots for single-family residences on 118 total acres. With plans to add 360 apartment and 132 duplex units, the development would add roughly 600 living spaces in Derby.

Sky Ridge development statistics graphic
0
0
0
0
0