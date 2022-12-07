The planning commission recently recommended approval of a zone change request that would allow two-family residential, multiple-family residential and general business uses in the proposed Sky Ridge addition (shown).
Following a zone change request, a preliminary plat for the new Sky Ridge addition – to be located at the corner of 55th and Rock Road – came before the Derby Planning Commission for initial approval on Dec. 1.
Outside of the city’s STAR bond project, Sky Ridge is the first mixed-use development to come before the planning commission. It is set to include three commercial lots over 15 acres, a 16.69-acre lot for an apartment complex, 66 lots for duplexes and 100 lots for single-family residences on 118 total acres. With plans to add 360 apartment and 132 duplex units, the development would add roughly 600 living spaces in Derby.
While there were some minor issues to address pointed out by staff, the preliminary plat was approved by the commission at its Dec. 1 meeting. That will allow the developer to continue with plans for the final plat of the Sky Ridge addition just north of Derby North Middle School.
Currently, developer Eric Gilbert of Artistic Builders noted there are no tenants committed for the commercial lots, but he expects Sky Ridge to attract interest from a variety of businesses once site development starts.
Each commercial lot in the development is separated by housing, which offers the potential for any type of business to set up shop – strip malls, gas stations, Starbucks, etc. While Gilbert said they will consider all types of businesses, he reported there is an intent to keep them family and resident-friendly.
“Ultimately, we’re aiming towards tenants that fit the mixed-use development mold, but it’s whatever comes,” Gilbert said. “We’re trying to create an environment that has a lot of accessibility for foot traffic. I think it’s a great opportunity for businesses to thrive just with the local residents around that corner.”
City Planner Scott Knebel reported that most of the elements in the preliminary plat meet subdivision requirements (block size, access points, etc.) with a few exceptions that will need to be addressed.
The planning commission also once again heard from neighboring residents with concerns about the Sky Ridge development, primarily worried about drainage and traffic in the area.
“We’re not opposed to development; we’re opposed to the high density,” said Sherry Skinner.
Regarding the development in looking at the city’s future land use map, Knebel stated part of what staff looks for is “that it functions well with the rest of the city and the adjoining properties.” With Sky Ridge, Knebel reported it is a similar development style to how Derby has grown in proximity to that area.
Addressing perceived issues with drainage, commissioner Jessica Rhein asked staff to clarify the flow of stormwater runoff, which Knebel said would go into a pipe system.
“You won’t be able to just dump a pipe onto a neighboring property,” Knebel said. “The streets won’t be designed such that they just flush water straight out the end into the property to the east. That will be addressed by the drainage plan.”
Three drainage basins are proposed for the property, which the pipes would lead to, and the final plat will require a full drainage plan to be submitted.
While a phased development approach has not yet been presented, staff and commissioners did once again address the traffic concerns, pointing out that 55th will be annexed once the work starts on adjacent property. That will require the street to then be brought up to Derby standards.
“This development won’t happen while 55th is a gravel road or a sand road or whatever. It will be improved to city street status, and it has to be before they can develop that northern part of the property,” said commissioner Dale Wells.
“We really do focus on many different features and aspects when we go into doing these plans to make sure that there’s no adverse affect off of that property, whether it be by traffic, whether it be by water, and there are many stipulations,” added commission chair Mitch Adams. “We really do try to focus on making sure that it’s all safe.”