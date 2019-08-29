Citing what he said is its failing condition, Public Works Director Robert Mendoza requested that the City Council authorize demolishing the building at the Derby Skate Park.
The governing body agreed with him and the structure will come down.
The cost is pegged at $7,300 and the money is available in the department’s maintenance budget.
The park, at 424 E. Market and the site of the city’s former swimming pool, opened in 2006 and attracts a mix of skateboarders and BMX bikers. They are mostly teens, but adults use it, too.
There is only one building on site, and the 30-foot by 85-foot structure is now vacant and unused, other than portions of women’s and men’s restrooms.
The demolition could occur this fall as weather permits. It would be done by city staff, but the debris removal and disposal would have to be done by an outside contracted firm.
Public Works wants to save the pad if it can, so it will remove the building in a “surgical” process.
“We’re going to take it down gently,” Mendoza said.
Because it’s simply concrete block with a wood roof, the job should be fairly straightforward, he said. There is no asbestos in the building, which could have complicated removal.
While it did house concessions and office space, most of the building is simply not being used, Mendoza said.
Removing the building will actually help park users as it will give them a long space to build up a run on their bikes or boards.
“They want that,” he said.
Vandalism an issue with building
The structure was built in 1964, but Mendoza said it now needs “major repairs” to keep it safe and functional.
The main problem, he said, is the need for a new roof as the current one has been damaged by age and weather during its lifespan. However, the cost of that is $20,000.
Another issue is criminal activity.
The structure provides too much cover for illegal activities, according to officials.
The building blocks the view of patrol officers, Mendoza said.
“Officers routinely walk the property but are not always available to do so,” he said.
Calls to the site include cases dealing with criminal damage, tobacco, lost property, theft, suspicious characters, fighting, drug-alcohol use, battery and others.
Police management strongly favors building removal for safety and to reduce illegal activity, Mendoza said.
Along with the onsite crime, continued vandalism plagues the building with at least 12 reported incidents each year, Mendoza said.
Those cases include destroying bathroom fixtures, doors, lighting and plumbing, which impacts usability.
It also adds to the maintenance, labor costs and law enforcement costs as police respond to these calls and have to file reports.
Skaters such as 21-year-old Kelsie Bathgate like the skate park.
“This is a very nice park,” said Bathgate, who visits the park about once a week and has for the past five years.
Bathgate has visited other skate parks and said Derby is one of the safest ones. Other than some graffiti, there has been “no problems here,” she said, but Mendoza said the police reports show otherwise.
Park board recommends removal
Learning that the building would come down, Bathgate said she would be interested in having at least some type of restroom facilities, which she said is especially important for the female skateboarders.
Another skater, Dave Vedelago, said new restrooms would be welcomed, and he, too, said he likes the park overall as it’s generally a clean facility. There have been issues with graffiti, but the veteran adult skater said that’s hard to avoid with young people.
“Kids are going to be kids,” he said.
There is a camera at the park, but it’s not a recording security camera, rather one in place so that parents can check up on their children there.
Mendoza said he hopes that vandals will not harm the portable toilet.
“So far they have respected that one,” he said. “Maybe because they know that’s the only thing left.”
Mendoza’s appearance at the meeting was an outgrowth of the June meeting of Parks and Urban Forestry Board to consider the future of the park’s building. The board approved a recommendation for demolition at that meeting.
Mendoza isn’t sure what the long-term plan will be with any new permanent restrooms or additional features, which may include a patio. Having a clear line of sight from the parking lot will be important, he said.
“Let’s take the opportunity to re-image this and move forward,” he said.