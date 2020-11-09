Northbound traffic along K-15 Highway was held up coming into Derby on Monday morning following a single-vehicle accident south of Derby Bowl.
Derby Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell reported the accident was called in at 8:23 a.m. and Derby PD was on scene by 8:26, clearing the scene by 12:30 p.m. Three individuals traveling in the car, a black BMW X3, were involved in the accident. Two of those individuals were transported to the hospital from the scene, while the third individual was taken into custody on unrelated charges (having warrants out).
Currently, the cause of the wreck is unknown and under investigation by the Derby Police Department, with tips from the public encouraged.
“If anybody saw anything, knows anything, if they’d give us a call that would be great,” Russell said.
The Derby PD can be contacted at 316-788-1557.