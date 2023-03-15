Signage changes among zoning updates

A political mural (shown) that generated vandalism last election season led the city to address some potential zoning changes regarding such displays in its latest regulatory update.

 FILE

Started last fall, the efforts of a steering committee to update Derby’s zoning and subdivision regulations came before the Planning Commission for review at its most recent meeting in March.

A number of the proposed amendments dealt with signs and displays around town, creating a consistent definition for signs, allowing more temporary signage for celebration sales (i.e., fireworks), adding clarification on allowable stadium signage, etc.

0
0
0
0
0