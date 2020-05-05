The latest of a group of signs to thank essential workers has been put along the north fence of Panther Stadium. Derby resident Trent Bunn and his family have asked the community to offer thanks and prayers to essential workers and those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sign, which was cleared by the city and school district, will be up indefinitely. It is open to be signed any time.
“Everything they do on a daily basis is much appreciated and we thought a sign that people could come by [and] leave their thoughts and prayers was the least we could do. We can’t thank those essential workers enough.