Ahead of the holiday season, the Derby Chamber of Commerce is set to relaunch its Shop Local campaign on Nov. 23 this year. The initiative intended to support local businesses will also potentially reward shoppers as well.
Through the duration of the Shop Local campaign (Nov. 23-Dec. 18), customers can submit a receipt from any participating local business and will be entered for a drawing of a Shop Derby gift basket (valued at $600). Each receipt will qualify for one prize entry, with a winner to be drawn Dec. 19.