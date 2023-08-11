The Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas (SHICK) Assistance Program, offered through Sedgwick County K-State Research and Extension, is set to host a Medicare Options class from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Derby Friends Church (1034 N. Woodlawn). The class will answer questions about eligibility, sign up, etc.
Participants must register ahead of time by calling the church (316-788-1751), SHICK staff (316-660-0126) or emailing josiah@derbyfriendschurch.com. There is no cost to attend the informative session.